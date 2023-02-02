On January 30, 2023, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement of the structure of the bridge over the Arquití river, located at PR0 + 200 on the Acandí-Balboa highway, for a value of 1,090 million pesos.

This bridge over the Arquití river is in very poor condition and was affected by the winter wave presented in 2022.

The objective is to enable this bridge, and thus allow the transit of vehicles from the municipal seat to the corregimientos of Peñaloza, San Miguel, Chugandí, the Indigenous reservations and all the other corregimientos in the south of the municipality, which have a land connection. Today, more than 7,000 inhabitants are affected daily, having to transfer to cross the Arquití River, increasing with transportation costs.

Other contracts in Acandí:

On January 10, 2023, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, worth 873 million pesos.

On December 16, 2022, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of uniforms for the elderly, to guarantee the adequate and dignified clothing of this population in the development of the activities of the program for the elderly, worth 200 million of pesos.

On December 13, 2022, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a sentry box for the municipality’s police station, worth 100 million pesos.