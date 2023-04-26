Home » Access to the Celano Gorges by reservation, from 1st May – Abruzzo
Access to the Celano Gorges by reservation, from 1st May – Abruzzo

Reservations on the Sirente Velino Regional Park website

(ANSA) – CELANO, 26 APR – In the Gole di Aielli – Celano, starting next May 1, until October 2023, access will be limited, hikers will have to book on the Sirente Velino Regional Park website. Reservations, explains the park, can be made by those who intend to access the gorges in the specific direction of travel: from La Foce to Val d’Arano (up to 80 people per day): from Val d’Arano to La Foce (up to 80 people per day): and in the specific time slot: from 07.00 to 10.00 (up to 30 people in each direction): from 10:00 to 13:00 (up to 30 people in each direction) from 13:00 to 15:00 ( up to 20 people in each direction): in order to limit to a maximum of 160 people per day, including adults and children, in the various time slots and directions of travel.

