Call for 46 doctors to be hired in emergency rooms

In the emergency rooms, places for 46 doctors. This is what the Region says. In fact, the competition procedure for the coverage of 46 posts of medical personnel specialized in urgent emergencies is progressing. This is a unified competition for entities of the National Health Service. The places available for competition are foreseen in the planning of personnel requirements for 2020-2022. In recent days, the Regional Council has appointed the two components (owner and alternate) within its competence who will be part of the examining commission.

“The shortage of medical personnel is a problem that weighs heavily on the health system throughout Italy, especially in the emergency sector – so the president Francesco Acquaroli – In this period in which we are discussing the proposal of the new Regional Health Plan, after the reform of the AST, the Region places great attention on this area of ​​specialization. The urgent emergency is a fundamental sector and a better efficiency of the emergency rooms is a priority objective to offer an adequate response to the citizens’ needs”.

«The unified tender that we have published – claims the Councilor for Health, Filippo Saltamartini – is testimony of how the Region feels the pressing need to enhance a highly professionalizing service with a great impact on the population». The tests of the competition, according to what was communicated by the Region, will take place in the second half of May while the final ranking with the relative recruitments is foreseen for the beginning of June.