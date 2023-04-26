Home » Flashback 2 confirmed to arrive this November
Microids has revealed when Flashback 2 will debut on PC and consoles. Announced alongside a new gameplay trailer, we’re told the title will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch sometime in November. An exact date has not been specified.

The game will be a sequel to the 1992 game, being developed by original creator Paul Cuisset with Microids Lyon/Paris studio, as described below:

“In the 22nd century, the United Worlds stretch across the solar system, but this tranquility is threatened by a Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart . Hart), with the help of a handful of his allies, dives once again in a thrilling adventure full of twists and revelations, including his signature artificial intelligence weapon, AISHA!

To add to the teaser and release window news, Microids also revealed several editions of Flashback 2, with the Limited Edition including the base game, Steelbook, and digital soundtrack, and the Collector’s Edition having all of that content along with the original Flashback as a digital edition, an 8 inch statue of Conrad, three lithographs, a badge and two stickers. Pricing for the two versions was not disclosed.

