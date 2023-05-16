Home » Accident in San Salvo, a few months old baby among the injured: the air ambulance intervenes
News

Accident in San Salvo, a few months old baby among the injured: the air ambulance intervenes

by admin
Accident in San Salvo, a few months old baby among the injured: the air ambulance intervenes

And car accident occurred on Provincial Road 197near the Vasto Sud-San Salvo-Montenero exit area of ​​the A14 motorway and connection with the Piana Sant’Angelo area in Saint Salvohe recorded a baby of a few months among the wounded.

It was precisely for the little one that the transfer was necessary, with the118 air ambulanceall’breaking latest news Hospital. For the other people involved, including the child’s mother, assistance and interventions by the health professionals of the‘San Pio da Pietrelcina’ hospital in Vasto.

On the spot, for the usual checks, the Local Police of San Salvo. The accident involved two cars in a more violent measure and a further two that were in transit in the area.

See also  Foreign votes started to be brought to Turkey - Current News

You may also like

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

7 colleges and universities jointly released high-level recruiting...

ITW payments: This changes for sow farmers with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy