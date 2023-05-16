Accident in San Salvo, a few months old baby among the injured: the air ambulance intervenes

And car accident occurred on Provincial Road 197near the Vasto Sud-San Salvo-Montenero exit area of ​​the A14 motorway and connection with the Piana Sant’Angelo area in Saint Salvohe recorded a baby of a few months among the wounded.

It was precisely for the little one that the transfer was necessary, with the118 air ambulanceall’breaking latest news Hospital. For the other people involved, including the child’s mother, assistance and interventions by the health professionals of the‘San Pio da Pietrelcina’ hospital in Vasto.

On the spot, for the usual checks, the Local Police of San Salvo. The accident involved two cars in a more violent measure and a further two that were in transit in the area.