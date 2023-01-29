This was stated by leaders and residents of the area, who say that the amount of sand that is falling on the access road has led to several accidents involving motorcyclists who fall because of how smooth the road is.

According to Gentil Ruiz, one of the leaders of the area, since work began on the road intersection to the airport and with it the increasing traffic through the Serpentín, a lot of sand began to fall on the road to El Plumón.

He also stressed that this situation is also clogging the records of the neighborhood and affecting the aqueduct in the area.

Faced with these problems, the leaders of the place informed the authorities (Infrastructure Secretariat and the Cleaning Company), to look at the possibility of cleaning the entrance road to El Plumón and thus avoid traffic accidents.

huge hole

Another of the problems that occurs in this sector of Pereira is the poor condition of the main road, especially due to a huge hole that grows larger every day.

This not only affects mobility, it also harms the infrastructure around the hole, since when vehicles pass through this place, the entire sector vibrates, taking into account that Megabus vehicles pass through there.

road intersection

The construction of the road intersection will significantly improve the entrance and exit of the Matecaña International Airport. The initial studies did not contemplate the construction of a pedestrian bridge like the one that existed before the start of work in the area.

At the request of the same community, taking into account the high flow of people who cross Avenida 30 de Agosto at this site, the construction of this infrastructure was added.

Gentil Ruiz is part of one of the oversight departments of the intersection, he stated that for 2 months there has been no meeting between the oversight office and the project supervisor and its contractor. The community leader mentioned that at the current rate it is difficult for the work to be completed by May of this year, as has been mentioned by the municipal administration and the management of the Matecaña International Airport.

reactions

Jefferson Brown

“We need an urgent intervention on the road to El Plumón, we cannot continue with this problem, seeing how motorcyclists fall and harming the quality of life of all the inhabitants of this area.”

Ricaute Restrepo

“There are days when up to 3 motorcyclists fall due to the amount of sand that is reaching the road, when it rains the entrance to El Plumón becomes a death trap, that’s why we call the authorities and they come to provide a solution” .