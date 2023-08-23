Aci, Ruote nella Storia conquers enthusiasts in Atri – News

Excellent results from the Abruzzo stage of Ruote nella Storia which, on Saturday 19 August, took place for the third consecutive year in the suggestive setting of Atri. The ducal city in the province of Teramo, considered among the most beautiful and rich in history, tradition and archeology in all of Abruzzo, served as a wonderful backdrop to the event born from the active collaboration between Aci Storico and the Automobile Club of Italy.





The event, explains Aci, “as always availed itself of the precious collaboration of the local automobile clubs”, which on this occasion were represented by Ac Teramo chaired by Carmine Cellinese and directed by Donato Ciunci.





A crucial moment of the day was also the historic re-enactment of the race born in 1938 and held until 1954: “Il Volante d’Argento”. The latter race saw the Pineto-Atri stage as one of the highest and most qualifying moments of national motor racing. The participants in the event, in fact, took part in a regularity test in the afternoon with a passage on the old municipal road of the Capuchins and the arrival in Piazza Duomo.





“A perfect combination, now in its third edition, in which we try to combine the history, the environment, the monumentality of a city like Atri, the ducal city par excellence of Abruzzo, and historic motoring”, underlined the president of the ‘Automobile Club of Teramo, Carmine Cellinese. “A land – he concluded – where motor racing was born, practically 100 years ago, with the establishment of the Abruzzo Automobile Club which gave life to the Coppa Acerbo, in the province of Teramo in Castellammare Adriatico”.





Among the 42 crews present was also a 509 used as a racing car by Giovanni Spinozzi, the first President of the Automobile Club and driver. Wheels in History returns on August 27, 2023 in Ravenna.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

