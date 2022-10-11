Home News Activity trajectory of 2 new cases of asymptomatic infections announced in Cangshan District, Fuzhou, Fujian – Teller Report
Activity trajectory of 2 new cases of asymptomatic infections announced in Cangshan District, Fuzhou, Fujian

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-11 07:45

CCTV news client reported that on October 10th, Cangshan District, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province found 2 cases of positive screening for the new coronavirus in the nucleic acid test of the centralized isolation personnel, which were reviewed by the Fuzhou CDC and were positive. Closed-loop transfer to a designated hospital and diagnosed as asymptomatic infection. Main event track announcement:

Asymptomatic infection 1

At 9:45 on September 30, I took Xiamen Airlines flight MF8280 from Urumqi Diwopu Airport and arrived at Fuzhou Changle Airport at 16:43 on the same day. After getting off the plane, it was transferred to the isolation point for centralized isolation and medical observation.

From October 1st to 10th, centralized isolation and medical observation at the isolation point (on October 1st, they were determined to be close contacts of new coronary pneumonia cases in other places).

Asymptomatic infection 2

At 9:56 on October 4th, I took Xiamen Airlines flight MF8280 from Urumqi Diwopu Airport and arrived at Fuzhou Changle Airport at 16:56 on the same day. After getting off the plane, it was transferred to the isolation point for centralized isolation and medical observation.

From October 4th to October 10th, centralized isolation and medical observation at the isolation point.

The general public is requested to earnestly perform their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, pay attention to the authoritative information released by the official in a timely manner, and do not believe or spread rumors. health management measures. Those who conceal and fail to report and cause serious consequences will be investigated for relevant responsibilities in accordance with the law. Tel: 0591-83445666.

