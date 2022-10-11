Listen to the audio version of the article

The escalation of energy costs and raw materials changes the price lists of Italian wines upwards. The average price of made in Italy labels, in the last nine months, has increased by 6.6%: less than the inflation rate and much less than what would have been necessary to fully compensate for the escalation of energy and raw material costs. To cover this real flaw that has opened up in the accounts of the sector, the prices of Italian wines would, in fact, have to increase by …