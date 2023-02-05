After being accused two years ago.

American actor Armie Hammer, whose Hollywood career was derailed after being accused of sexual assault two years ago, admits in an interview published Saturday by Air Mail that he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-partners, but denies having committed rape.

Hammer was involved in a scandal in 2021, when his conversations that showed his sexual fetishism with cannibal practices came to light, and which led to accusations of sexual abuse by several women, including rape, for which the Los Angeles Police investigated him. Angels.

The interpreter of “Call me by your name”, who then moved away from the spotlight, now says that the “power dynamics” with his ex-partners were unbalanced because he was a star, and acknowledges that he emotionally abused them, but reduces his behavior to what he describes as being “stupid” and “selfish”.

However, he rejects the accusation of rape by a woman who was his partner, identified as “Effie”, and assures that it was something that he describes as a “consensual non-consensual scene” in which she allegedly planned “all the details”.

The actor, who has been working as a salesman in the Cayman Islands, where he grew up, says he has undergone treatment and is grateful for his “recovery”, but also takes a swipe at the “cancellation culture” which he believes , does not give a “chance to rehabilitation.”

Likewise, he reveals that he suffered sexual abuse by a religious when he was 13 years old and considers that this is the origin of his interest in the practices of sexual submission and domination known as BDSM.

The controversy surrounding Hammer returned to the spotlight at the end of last year with the docuseries “House of Hammer”, based on the history of his family and in which two of his ex-partners, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, were given a voice. they confirmed the accusations of abuse of other women.

EFE

Related