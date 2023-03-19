Team Beisbol Venezuela continues to focus on its participation in the World Baseball Classic 2023.

Set Red wine will face the United States team this Saturday in the match for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

One of the protagonists of the ensemble directed by omar lopez, Ronald Acuña Jr. He offered his impressions for the Team Baseball press team.

The abuser, who plays in MLB for the Atlanta Braves He assured that being part of the team is an honor.

“I am very happy to be here and represent my country (…) The first round was super incredible and now we are going to the second,” he said.

“The vibe and chemistry that we have in the club house is something incredible and I wanted to show that every day on the field.”

The slugger from La Sabana also indicated that within the team everyone is engaged and fighting for the same goal.

“We (in the team) are always on the same page, we leave our egos behind and today we are all Venezuela,” said the Creole.

coin He has been characterized by his power at bat, in this classic everyone is waiting for his awakening. Given this, “the abuser” assured that he feels calm.

“I am a baseball player who trusts a lot in his talent, I know what I can give if the batting isn’t coming out, I defend well and as long as the team is winning that’s what counts.”

Finally, he sent a message to Venezuelans to continue supporting the team in the baseball contest.

“To the people, thank you for all the support, keep trusting on Saturday we will see you to face USA and with the favor of God try to take us the victory”, concluded coin.

