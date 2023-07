The British Adam Yates (UAE) donned the first yellow jersey of the 2023 Tour de France after winning the first stage ahead of his brother Simon, from the Jayco-AlUla team, this Saturday in Bilbao.

Second in the last Dauphiné, Yates broke away with his brother down the Pike hill, 9km from the finish, to win by four seconds. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar prevailed in the sprint against a small group of favorites who arrived twelve seconds later.

News in development..

