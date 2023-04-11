Home News Adapted palliative care department in the Braunau hospital blessed
News

Adapted palliative care department in the Braunau hospital blessed

by admin
Adapted palliative care department in the Braunau hospital blessed

The palliative care department at Braunau Hospital started in 2005 with three rooms. Six rooms are now available, five of them with an extra bed for relatives: as part of a blessing, there was also an interdisciplinary discussion group.

“Palliative care is relationship work both with patients and with their relatives,” says Helmut Ziereis, Senior Physician in charge of the palliative care unit. “Often the step to the palliative unit – once it has been taken – means a great deal of relief, peace and security for families. If necessary, special attention is paid to including the children and young people in the current situation.”

Palliative care is not only about perceiving physical aspects, but also about integrating social, spiritual and psychological aspects into the support.

Even weddings

“It’s about being mindful, listening to what each individual patient needs. The palliative care unit isn’t just about dying, it’s about living, which includes our finiteness and mortality.” In the past there have even been weddings on the palliative care unit.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The 15th meeting of the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters was held

You may also like

Utah limits social media use to minors

$10 million reward for those guilty of animal...

Gualel cries out for help – breaking latest...

More than 25,000 vehicles circulated through Casanare during...

Pay attention to mental health education and escort...

Butembo: another voter registration center attacked by armed...

Colombia needs more than 300 billion pesos to...

Planet 13 Mourns the Passing of Board Member...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, April 11

Valledupar FC did not ‘ate’ high and scored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy