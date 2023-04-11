The palliative care department at Braunau Hospital started in 2005 with three rooms. Six rooms are now available, five of them with an extra bed for relatives: as part of a blessing, there was also an interdisciplinary discussion group.

“Palliative care is relationship work both with patients and with their relatives,” says Helmut Ziereis, Senior Physician in charge of the palliative care unit. “Often the step to the palliative unit – once it has been taken – means a great deal of relief, peace and security for families. If necessary, special attention is paid to including the children and young people in the current situation.”

Palliative care is not only about perceiving physical aspects, but also about integrating social, spiritual and psychological aspects into the support.

Even weddings

“It’s about being mindful, listening to what each individual patient needs. The palliative care unit isn’t just about dying, it’s about living, which includes our finiteness and mortality.” In the past there have even been weddings on the palliative care unit.

