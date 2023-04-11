Finger in the nose? It’s the most dangerous thing you can do! Here are the risks you run and why the gesture is linked to Alzheimer’s.

How many times as a child were you told to don’t pick your nose and you, not caring about it, did you commit the act anyway? Well, today it is confirmed that it is not only a problem concerning good education, but also has to do with health issues. The confirmation comes from a luminary of the sectorwho knows all about the matter, and shares a troubling and tragic discovery with the whole world.

Picking your nose is one bad habit which is disconcerting, but it is not such an incredible gesture, indeed it is quite common. What is most surprising is that it happens not only among children who are still too young to understand the damage, but also among adults. It may happen that your nose pinches and you feel tingling, or there are some little hairs stuck due to ailments and colds, but vice is the worst thing.

In fact, touching each other can favor the optimal condition to originate one of the most feared diseases ever. L’Alzheimer it’s very scary, especially for people who live around sick people. Slowly forgetting everything is a real discomfort and a source of suffering, because you also end up showing aggressive and depressive attitudes, a real drama.

It’s a scary disease, but thanks to new advances in medicine, it seems to be in a phase of greater awareness. The best weapon against such diseases is research, and the The information in question is precisely the result of an important study.

Pick your nose, that’s why it’s linked to Alzheimer’s

Talking is James St John, docente della Griffith University, who carried out a series of experiments on laboratory rats, and in which he recognized the possible causes that favor the onset of the disease. The discovery is shocking, especially since behind an apparently innocuous gesture, there is a very important damage. Bacteria has something to do with it, specifically a category.

We talk about Chlamydia and it is not an infection that comes only from the genitals, but there are several species such as C. pneumoniae affecting the respiratory tract. It especially affects the nasal passage, which meanwhile is the favorite channel to reach the brain. In rats it was through the olfactory nerves that the bacteria then reached the head, materializing the onset of diseases very similar to Alzheimer’s.

Over a period of approx 72 hours the contagion occurredand of first symptoms have appeared among the 7 and 28 days, almost like a certainty. And this is where there is a big difference between mice and humans, because the human race has hairs that act as a barrier and protect in these situations. Indeed, these are the words of the scientist:

“Picking your nose and pulling out the hair is not a good idea because we can damage the inside of the nose.”

Finally, the gesture could help asthma, the occurrence of lung cancer and damage the nervous system of people with multiple sclerosis. In short, not picking your nose is more than good manners, it’s survival.

