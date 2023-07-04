Title: Institute of Animal Husbandry Addresses Shortcomings in Water Conservancy Projects in Pastoral Areas

Author: Yang Xuying

The Institute of Pastoral Water Conservancy Science, under the Ministry of Water Resources, has taken significant steps towards identifying and rectifying the weaknesses in major water conservancy science and technology projects in pastoral areas. Recognizing the importance of integrating theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, the Institute aims to enhance the effectiveness of water conservancy technology innovation in pastoral areas.

Through comprehensive analysis and guidance, the Institute of Animal Husbandry has played a crucial role in addressing the shortcomings of major water conservancy projects in pastoral areas. By promoting the integration of party building businesses and the innovation of water conservancy science and technology, the Institute has initiated a collaborative effort for improvement. The leadership team and departments of the Institute have identified 39 key tasks and target tasks for thematic education, covering various pivotal areas such as party building, platform construction, talent training, and discipline development.

Since the launch of the theme education, the Institute of Animal Science has focused on the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements.” With a strong sense of political responsibility and a pragmatic approach, the Institute has made significant strides in implementing its education program. By transforming the results of learning into practical measures that drive the high-quality development of water conservancy in pastoral areas, the Institute aims to make tangible progress.

The Institute of Animal Husbandry aims to capitalize on the theme education and expedite the construction of a top-tier scientific research institute. By upholding integrity and promoting innovation, the Institute intends to conduct technical research focused on water resource conservation and intensiveness in the Yellow River Basin, as well as ecological environment protection in Inner Mongolia. These efforts will contribute to sustained and stable growth in scientific research projects, contracts, and the quality of research achievements.

This recent initiative offers a glimmer of hope for the improvement of water conservancy projects in pastoral areas. Through the collective commitment of the Institute of Animal Husbandry and its partners, it is expected that future advancements in water conservancy science and technology will help solve existing challenges and lay a solid foundation for the development of pastoral water resources.

(Source: Inner Mongolia Daily)

