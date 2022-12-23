Zhong Xudong emphasized at the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work conference



Adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, resolutely fight the active battle of epidemic prevention and control



Yesterday afternoon, our city held a meeting on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Zhong Xudong, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized at the meeting that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important speeches and important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the prevention and control of the epidemic, always put the safety and health of the people first, and continuously improve the prevention and control of the epidemic. Scientific, precise and effective, resolutely fight the active battle of epidemic prevention and control, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and ensure that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe. City leaders Hu Hongtian, Cui Xiaosheng, Dai Jianzhong, Mo Fanglu and Wang Litao attended the meeting.

Zhong Xudong pointed out that it is necessary to reunify thinking and implement actions. The current epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. In response to new situations, new challenges, new demands, and new expectations, we must learn and understand the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and resolutely unify our thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee and the State Council Decisions and deployments have been made, and the focus of epidemic prevention and control has been shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”, delaying the arrival of the peak of the first wave of infections as much as possible, flattening the infection curve, and maximizing the protection of people’s lives and health. Extend the peak, effectively cut the peak, and cross the peak smoothly to ensure the normal operation of the society and the normal life of the people.

Zhong Xudong emphasized that it is necessary to seize the window period and fight the initiative. Strengthen the procurement and storage of anti-epidemic materials, accelerate the expansion of fever clinics, comprehensively improve medical treatment capabilities, and ensure that critically ill patients “receive as much as possible and treat as much as possible”; accelerate vaccination, focusing on the promotion of new crowns for the elderly over 60 years old and key groups Vaccination work, optimization of vaccination services, to meet diverse needs. It is necessary to strengthen the guidance of public opinion and respond to social concerns. Give full play to the role of mainstream media, release authoritative information in a timely and accurate manner, do a good job in ideological propaganda and public opinion guidance, guide the public to rationally view the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention measures and changes in the epidemic situation, and promote the people to be “the first person responsible for their own health.” It is necessary to strengthen service guarantees and implement care and love. Sorting out the on-the-job situation of the government cadres, effectively deploying forces to ensure the normal performance of the government’s duties; continuing to care for and care for front-line medical staff, helping to solve practical difficulties in a timely manner, and better maintaining the combat effectiveness of the team; Micro-grid long and other functions, accurately grasp the needs of the grid masses, so that care and service are in place.

Zhong Xudong finally requested that we should do a good job in efficient overall planning, collect officials and start a good game. Conscientiously implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development”, organically combining “protecting health and preventing severe illness” with “maintaining stability and promoting development”, compacting the main responsibility layer by layer, and using heart and emotion Work vigorously, coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, and coordinate production and life to ensure that all tasks this year are well received and that next year’s economic and social development will get off to a good start.

At the meeting, the Municipal Prevention and Control Office reported the city’s epidemic situation and medical treatment; the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology also reported the status of medical supplies reserves.