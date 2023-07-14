Adhesive action: Düsseldorf Airport is examining claims for damages

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – After the adhesive action by the climate protection group Last Generation at Düsseldorf Airport, the airport is examining possible claims for damages. “We reserve the right to take legal action,” said a spokesman on Friday. The amount of damage caused is still unclear. On Thursday, seven activists were stuck on the tarmac. The result was flight cancellations and delays. A similar action had also taken place at Hamburg Airport.

According to the spokesman, a total of 48 flights were canceled and two diverted in Düsseldorf. Many of the 480 flights were delayed until the evening, in some cases up to 90 minutes.

The security concept worked “well” and the planned alarm chain took effect, said the spokesman. Due to motion detectors, cameras captured the activists on the fence, and the first emergency services were there after just five minutes. The incident is now being analyzed together with the authorities, and findings from this are being incorporated into the security concept./pa/DP/ngu

