Home » Adhesive action: Düsseldorf Airport is examining claims for damages
News

Adhesive action: Düsseldorf Airport is examining claims for damages

by admin
Adhesive action: Düsseldorf Airport is examining claims for damages

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – After the adhesive action by the climate protection group Last Generation at Düsseldorf Airport, the airport is examining possible claims for damages. “We reserve the right to take legal action,” said a spokesman on Friday. The amount of damage caused is still unclear. On Thursday, seven activists were stuck on the tarmac. The result was flight cancellations and delays. A similar action had also taken place at Hamburg Airport.

According to the spokesman, a total of 48 flights were canceled and two diverted in Düsseldorf. Many of the 480 flights were delayed until the evening, in some cases up to 90 minutes.

The security concept worked “well” and the planned alarm chain took effect, said the spokesman. Due to motion detectors, cameras captured the activists on the fence, and the first emergency services were there after just five minutes. The incident is now being analyzed together with the authorities, and findings from this are being incorporated into the security concept./pa/DP/ngu

See also  “Thank you for your work”: Armani invites 400 employees to the Emporio fashion show

You may also like

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Custody disputes can follow the child in the...

The cultist Aracelis Sánchez died in Mexico

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy