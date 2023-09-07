Home » advances to 65% and promises to transform tourism in Valledupar
advances to 65% and promises to transform tourism in Valledupar

The municipal administration announced that the tourism project Linear Ecopark, Located in Hurtado spa. Initially, it was established that this work would be ready to be delivered to the Vallenato citizens on 31 October of the current year.

The ongoing project, which It has been running for more than six months, has caused anxiety among the street vendors who are located in the tourist sector of Maravilla beach, because they claim not to have security from the municipal mayor’s office, and the uncertainty about whether they will be able to continue their sales in the place. However, the local administration has told them that they will be able to do so, if they abide by the new established parameters, which will allow them to go from informality to a more legal process in the tourist center.

“In the execution of the construction of the Ecopark, we are going at a good pace as planned, reaching the same level as other cities in the Caribbean region. The agreed deadlines for the delivery of the park are being met”, said the municipal president, Mello Castro González.

For his part, the municipal Public Works secretary, Carlos de la Ossa, pointed out that the construction will be a “A space that will contribute significantly to the presence of the Vallenato capital, due to the influx of visitors to the spa, as well as allowing the organization of the current informal vendors.”

THE PROJECT

The project, with an investment of $12,000 million pesos, is in charge of Ecoparque Consortium, of the GVC Construction Companyowned by the Barranquilla architect Gustavo Vázquez, who has carried out several relevant works for the city of Valledupar.

The recreational area will be made up of pedestrian zones, bike paths, green areas, 12 fixed commercial premises and other mobile ones for merchants who sell food. In the sector, three blocks of sanitary batteries will also be built, in addition to a shower, so that visitors to the Guatapurí river can use them.

On the other hand, the construction of the Ecopark is an ongoing project that has thought of contribute to the care of the environment, Therefore, in the bike paths, the necessary lighting will be installed in the corridors, to help prevent accidents between cyclists or that these may accidentally affect the birds or animals that pose in the natural spaces of the Hurtado spa. It is also proposed to hold talks on protection and orientation to citizens.

POR JUSTIN VARELA

