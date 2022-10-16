Home News Hit by a landslide, climber dies in the Frasassi Gorge
Hit by a landslide, climber dies in the Frasassi Gorge

He was climbing a rock route near the Gola di Frasassi di Genga, in the Ancona hinterland, but was overwhelmed by a landslide that killed him. Thus a 36-year-old man from Montecassiano, a town near Macerata, died in the late afternoon.

A flurry of stones severed the cable to which the climber was attached. Rescuers could only ascertain his death.

The victim was an aspiring instructor from the Mainini mountaineering school in Macerata. Behind him, one of her climber friends witnessed the scene and went down to the valley, in shock, to ask for help. On the spot Alpine Rescue, 118, firefighters and the carabinieri of Genga and the Radiomobile, but there was nothing to do.

