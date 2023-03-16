A unique court decision was passed in the Khmelnytskyi City District Court of the Vinnytsia Region. The Military Medical Center was fined 900,000 hryvnias after 18 years! “FACTS” learned about this from the court decision published on the website of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

The woman sought medical help back in 2005. Then she underwent an operation in the gynecological department of the medical center. According to the victim in court, almost immediately after the operation, she felt that her health had deteriorated sharply. “I started having various problems. Some weakness… I quickly began to tire. I turned to the doctors who operated on me, but they only dilated with their hands».

A medical spatula was accidentally found in a woman’s stomach 14 years later! The woman received inpatient treatment for chronic diseases at the Khmelnytskyi Central District Hospital. After examining the patient with the help of computer tomography, a medical spatula was found in her abdominal cavity, almost thirty centimeters long and weighing almost 300 grams. As it turned out, it was this tool, forgotten inside the woman after the operation, that caused her health to deteriorate.

It took many years for justice to prevail in this case. Employees of the medical center, who were accused of negligence, initially denied their guilt. For example, during the operation they performed on the patient, a spatula was not needed. However, as the examination showed, the woman had no other operations, except for the one performed in the medical center.

The representative of the victim demanded from the medical center payment of compensation for moral damage in the amount of 900 thousand hryvnias. Doctors initially asked to reduce the amount to one hundred thousand. But the court still satisfied the demands of the victim’s representative.

