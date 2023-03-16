Classes at school 71 in the Ñireco neighborhood will be suspended, in principle, today and tomorrow for a review of gas appliances. This was reported by the School Council.

“We had been making claims for the smell of gas for a long time. And last night, the Council notified me that Camuzzi withdrew the meter”, explained Marcela Obregón, the director of school 71, which has an enrollment of 520 students.

The smell came from a classroom and the kitchen. Until now, this situation had not attracted much attention because the heaters did not turn on and the windows remained open.

Andrea Roncatti, health delegate of Unter Zona Andina, explained that yesterday she toured the school facilities after a complaint by a mother. “She told me that her daughter was coming home from school with a headache from the smell of gas. I went to the establishment, I spoke with the management team and they showed me a number of notes presented recently, before the Provincial Council, making the claims”, he said.

During the tour, Roncatti detected that the classroom where the gas smell came from was empty and two degrees remained in the same space. “We were gathering the boys in another classroom. The first measure was not to use that classroom,” Obregón mentioned.

After school, Roncatti met with a group of parents who were aware of the inconvenience. They decided to make the complaint to Camuzzi. “The striking thing is that Camuzzi does not take out the meter preventively to analyze the state of the artifacts. It extracts it if there is a loss. And until the leak is repaired, the tightness test is not carried out and the gas is not enabled again, “said Roncatti and considered that” if the Council had carried out maintenance tasks, this would not have happened.

