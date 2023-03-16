Home News Death toll from mine explosion in Sutatausa rises to 21
Rescuers found dead the ten workers who were trapped Tuesday night after the explosion in a coal mine tunnel in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca, raising the death toll to 21, President Gustavo Petro reported on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, 21 people lost their lives in this tragic accident in Sutatausa,” a municipality in the department of Cundinamarca, the Colombian president wrote on Twitter.

The first explosion was recorded at 08:00 at night, this Tuesday at the El Hoyo coal mine, which communicates with four others, causing a chain reaction and several more deflagrations, trapping 23 people, two of whom were able to be rescued, while seven others got out by their own means.

News in development..

