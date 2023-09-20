Home » AfD doubles, SPD almost halves
by admin
Survey hammer!

The mood in Germany is changing. This is also shown by the latest survey in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The AfD is now at 32 percent there. The SPD at 23 percent.

Photo: Pixhere Published: September 19, 2023 – 12:58 p.m
The change in mood in Germany does not stop at Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In the most recent survey, the SPD lost 16 percent of the vote there.

As “Junge Freiheit” reports, the AfD has become the strongest party there. The current survey values ​​are:

AfD: 32 percent

SPD: 23 percent

CDU: 18 percent

Left: 8 percent

Greens: 8 percent

FDP: 3 percent

Other: 8 percent

