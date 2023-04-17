Home » Afinia will cut off ‘the power’ to public entities of Cesar for ‘malapagas’
News

by admin
By Editorial EL PILÓN

The company Afinia announced that will terminate contracts for the provision of electric power service with entities from various municipalities of Cesar for ‘bad pay’

This is the case of the El Paso Public Service Company, which owes $8,084 million; Empobosconia, which owes $6,807 million; and the Municipality of Chiriguaná, with a debt of $1,068 million.

The company announced that these entities are constitutionally protected so they have not stopped receiving energy service, however, “The termination of the service contract is a legal mechanism in the event of non-payment.”

Afinia’s general managerJavier Lastra Fuscaldoassured that the measure is due to the fact that the largest debt in the segment of large consumers, a total of $175,000 million pesosfocuses on constitutionally protected official clients.

