“This country that we love lives its best days”

The deputy president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, attended this Sunday the concert of the Symphony Orchestra of the Mayor’s Office of San Salvador, held in front of the facade of the El Calvario Church.

«Today we enjoyed, in front of the imposing façade of the El Calvario church, the San Salvador Symphony Orchestra. We live without a doubt, a new time, “said Castro.

In addition, the legislator pointed out that: «This country that we love lives better days. We thank God for guiding us and the Salvadoran people for trusting us. In front of the El Calvario church, we share the love of the Lord and look ahead to the future that we will bequeath to the new generations of Salvadorans”.

For years, the center of the capital was considered a dangerous place because it was besieged by crime and the governments of ARENA and the FMLN did not commit to recovering this space.

Now, the Historic Center of San Salvador has become one of the most visited places by local and foreign tourists, with the recovery of spaces carried out by the capital city.

