After 13 days in the ICU, the victim of an accident in Maní died – news

National Planning confirmed that in the most recent session of OCAD Paz held on Friday in the city of Bogotá, the project for the implementation of the Multipurpose Cadastre in the city of Yopal presented by Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro was approved.

“It is worth noting the approval of the project to update with a multipurpose approach the physical, legal and economic property information of urban areas, and the expansion zone of Yopal, capital of the Casanare department,” says the National Planning statement.

The Multipurpose Cadastre is a planning tool that will allow territorial entities to strengthen their management and resource capacities, and in this way promote greater development and the closing of gaps.

President Gustavo Petro had recently announced that all municipalities must enter the Multipurpose Cadastre wave, a topic that Yopal Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro had included in the Development Plan.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

