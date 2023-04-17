Elkann, European football does not keep pace in the Premier League – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 17 – “Continental European football is unable to keep up with the growing financial power of the Premier League, whose revenues are expected to triple those of Serie A by the end of the current season” . This was stated by John Elkann in the letter to the shareholders of Exor, the holding company that controls the Agnelli family.



“The effects of this dominance – he explains – can be seen in the transfer market, which in turn is able to play a key role in the success of the clubs: in the 2022 summer window, the gross transfer expenditure in the Premier League was equal to the total spending of Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined, and this situation continued into the winter window, with Chelsea alone spending more than the combined sum of all clubs in these four leagues. still in transition towards a fully professional industry: still lacks clarity as a whole, and this is creating financial and regulatory tensions”. (HANDLE).

