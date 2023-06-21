After 2000, AI painted the Asian Games | The data translator let the venues “speak”

Hangzhou Asian Games, all the people mobilize! For the shining moment of the grand event, many workers devoted themselves silently during the off-site time of the Asian Games. On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the Asian Games, we specially launched “”Post-00s” AI Painting Asian Games” media planning, united with cutting-edge design forces from universities, and used AI technology as a “paintbrush” to draw the wonderful stories behind the Asian Games.

In the third chapter, let us walk into the mysterious data translators and see how they make the silent devices “speak”.

(Character archetype: Smart venues can “talk” and he is the data translator behind the scenes)

【Designers Message】

Sun Yixuan, a student at the School of Design and Architecture, Zhejiang University of Technology

From the perspective of a “digital translator”, there is an “invisible” wisdom world behind the Asian Games. Under the guidance of engineers, I gradually learned about the intelligent upgrade of Huanglong Sports Center. The smart stadium brain can realize real-time perception of events, people and vehicles, equipment, energy consumption, safety, environment, operation, etc. Its perception comes from various front-end devices, which are like distributed throughout the venue Nerve endings collect all kinds of information for the brain and provide timely feedback in the form of data through sensors. For Song Haiqiang, data is his tentacles to perceive the intelligent world; for me, AI is the inspiration assistant for me to draw stories. The Asian Games are just around the corner. Participating in the “Post-2000 AI Painted Asian Games” not only allowed me to understand the event itself, but also allowed me to go deep into the stories behind the Asian Games, creating comic stories for the protagonists of these stories. As a design student, this made me integrated into the Asian Games.

