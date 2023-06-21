Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws on Tuesday 20 June 2023, winning numbers and odds. Hit three 5s – that’s how much they win

Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLottothe draws on Tuesday 20 June 2023: on Leggo.it in real time all the winning numbers of today, with the Superenalotto jackpot which, after the 6th of over 42.5 million centered in Teramo on Saturday 10 June, today awarded a jackpot of 14.9 million euros. No 6 or 5+, and jackpot rising for the next draw (Thursday 22 June) to 15.8 million.

No “6” in the third SuperEnalotto draw of the week, and the jackpot rises to €15.8 million. In the competition on Tuesday 20 June, however, reports agipronews, two “5” points were achieved, in San Martino di Lupari, in the province of Padua at the Sisal DIEGO PILOTTO sales point located in VIA C CARLO AGOSTINI, 44 with a QUICK PICK ticket , and Ascoli Piceno at the Sisal TABACCHERIA store located in PIAZZA IMMACULATA, 31A with a QUICK PICK ticket. The lucky winners take home €103,591.53 each; also worth noting are five “4 stars” at 44,904 euros each.

LOT, DRAW ON TUESDAY 20 JUNE 2023

From 8 pm tonight live on this page minute by minute the draws of the Lotto numbers of today’s competition Tuesday 20 June 2023. All the extracts on the ten Lotto wheels plus the National one communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency will be available. Lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On the Leggo.it website there is also the archive of the Lotto drawings of 2020 and 2021 and 2022.

LOT, THE WHEELS

BARI 41 79 77 57 65

CAGLIARI 3 90 70 79 13

FIRENZE 70 31 81 2 32

GENOVA 3 47 76 58 63

MILANO 40 86 73 88 90

NAPOLI 38 68 63 32 64

PALERMO 76 61 75 71 58

ROMA 61 36 14 87 65

TORINO 10 13 2 52 83

VENEZIA 39 36 90 17 25

NATIONAL 34 31 58 77 69

SUPERENALOTTO DRAW ON TUESDAY 20 JUNE 2023

The hunt for the winning Superenalotto sestina knows no stop. As we wrote at the beginning, after the jackpot was hit on Thursday March 25, today Tuesday 20 June 2023 there are 14.9 million euros up for grabs for the 6. On Leggo.it you will find the archive of the draws of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

SUPERENALOTTO, THE COMBINATION

7 42 56 69 74 76

Numero Jolly 45, Numero Superstar 4

10ELOTTO, THE WINNING NUMBERS

03 10 13 31 36 38 39 40 41 47 61 68 70 73 76 77 79 81 86 90

Gold number: 41

Double Gold: 41 79

EXTRA: 2 14 17 32 52 57 28 63 64 65 71 75 83 87 88

Gong: 34

SUPERENALOTTO, THE QUOTAS

The odds of the Superenalotto/Superstar competition n. 73 today:

SUPERENALOTTO

Points 6: 0 total Euro:0.00

Points 5+: 0 total Euro:0.00

Points 5: 2 total Euro: 103,591.53

Points 4: 473 total Euros: 449.04

Points 3: 21,173 totaling Euros: 30.06

Points 2: 357,241 totaling Euros: 5.52

SUPERSTAR

6SB points: 0 total Euros: 0.00

Points 5+SB: 0 total Euros: 0.00

5SS points: 0 total Euros: 0.00

4SS points: 5 total Euros: 44,904.00

3SS points: 158 totaling Euros: 3,006.00

2SS points: 2,537 totaling Euros: 100.00

1SS points: 17,468 totaling Euros: 10.00

0SS points: 41,140 totaling Euros: 5.00

Second Chance winnings 50 Euros: 126 total Euros: 6,300.00

Winnings Second Chance 3 Euros: 19,017 total Euros: 57,051.00

WinBox 1 winnings: 2,518 totaling Euros: 62,950.00

WinBox 2 winnings: 254,740 total Euros: 518,236.00

Second Chance Total Wins: 19,143

Total vincite WinBox: 257,258

Prize money available for the next 6 Euros: 15,800,000.00

