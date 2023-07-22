After a fire at the Schwerin train station: the museum was largely destroyed | > – News

Status: 07/22/2023 11:38 a.m

After the major fire in the railway museum in Schwerin, the main station, which had been closed for hours, was reopened yesterday evening. Most of the museum section was destroyed.

One day after the major fire at Schwerin Central Station, rail traffic is running smoothly again. A fire investigator is scheduled to inspect the scene of the fire next Monday. The Federal Police secures the site for that long. According to Klaus Dieter Voß from the Schwerin Railway Friends Association, the total damage caused by the fire at the Schwerin Railway Museum can only be guessed at. The museum section with the historical signal box technology, the entire historical archive, the sales area, workshops and tools were said to have been destroyed. One consolation remains: “As far as we can judge from the outside, the vehicles seem to have survived the fire largely well,” says Voss. Among them is the oldest operational steam locomotive in Germany, which is on the state capital’s list of monuments. But he couldn’t say for sure. Because nobody was allowed into the burned-down Schwerin railway museum apart from the fire brigade and the police.

Fire brigade searches for embers with thermal imaging cameras

In the early morning, the fire brigade drove back to the scene of the fire at the railway museum. The firefighters use thermal imaging cameras to search the source of the fire for possible embers. According to the fire department, half of the building is badly damaged. The roofing felt lying on the floor is currently being watered because the heat stays there for a particularly long time. A fire investigator is expected later today. The temperatures at the seat of the fire are still too high for an exact inspection.

Around 120 emergency services were at the scene of the fire

As the fire brigade informed the NDR yesterday, heavy smoke had made extinguishing work difficult for a long time. All of Schwerin’s volunteer fire brigades were alerted to support the professional fire brigade in the operation, said Stefan Jacobi, head of Schwerin’s professional fire brigade, on NDR MV Live. In addition, other forces from the districts were requested. 120 emergency services were at the scene of the fire. people were not injured.

The air over Schwerin is clean again

During the fire and afterwards, the fire brigade had asked all residents to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning. Late in the evening, the smell of smoke was perceptible all over Schwerin. Due to the rain in the night, the air is now clear again.

A bad day for the “railway friends Schwerin”

It will only be possible to assess how severe the destruction at the Mecklenburg Railway and Technology Museum is over the course of the weekend. In any case, the fire was a drama for the “Schwerin Railway Friends” association. For many years they put their heart and soul into the museum and spent their free time restoring old locomotives. Klaus Dieter Voss, the second chairman of the association, said to the NDR, still stunned: “Yesterday, 32 years of voluntary work were largely destroyed.”

