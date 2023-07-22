Actress Xie Na Wins ‘Chengfeng Founder of the Year’ Award and Responds to Controversy

Xie Na, Former “Happy Camp” Host, Wins Chengfeng Founder of the Year Award on “Ride the Wind 2023”

NTD Times, Beijing – July 22, 2023

Popular mainland actress Xie Na, once the host of the beloved variety show “Happy Camp” (Kuaiben), recently made a surprising appearance as a contestant on the show “Ride the Wind 2023”. Not only did she successfully form a group, but she was also honored with the prestigious “Chengfeng Founder of the Year” award.

Controversy has surrounded Xie Na throughout her career, whether it was due to her humorous role as “Quick Book” or her participation in “Ride the Wind 2023”. Addressing the criticisms, Xie Na expressed in a media group interview, “People who like me will think that I can bring them happiness, and people who don’t like me will think that I am a conspicuous bag.”

Knowing about the polarized evaluations she receives from netizens, Xie Na acknowledges that while some consider her strong and cheerful, she believes her success relies on giving her best and moving forward. With 27 years in the industry, Xie Na hosted the popular variety show “Quick Book” for over two decades. However, in 2021, after returning to work following the birth of her second daughter, the industry faced significant upheaval due to a government-led crackdown.

With mounting political pressure, “Quick Book” was permanently suspended by the TV station, claiming to undergo “upgrading and updating”. This move left many in the hosting industry feeling insecure, and the members of the former “Happy Family” show went their separate ways.

In her interview, Xie Na emphasized her acceptance of both positive and negative evaluations, stating, “Controversy is a good thing for those who have a sense of faith or for those who are stronger. I hope that all my friends can do it because we know that only the strong can move forward.”

On July 21, Xie Na’s husband, singer Zhang Jie, took to Weibo to congratulate his wife on her achievement, expressing his love and support. He wrote, “You have debuted for 27 years, you have been a host, you have released records, acted in movies, TV series, and dramas… Yes, people who like you will like you very much, just like me. There must be some people who don’t like you, maybe because they don’t understand you or maybe because they don’t like you. But, it’s not that important. Keep backing!”

Xie Na’s resilience and continuous pursuit of success serve as an inspiration for many in the entertainment industry. As her career takes a new direction with her appearance on “Ride the Wind 2023”, fans eagerly anticipate what Xie Na has in store for them.

(Reposted from The Epoch Times/Editor in charge: Ye Ping)

