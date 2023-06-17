After a knife attack in Dresden in January: 26-year-old accused

Die Public prosecutor According to its own statements, assumes that the act was done out of jealousy and injured pride, since the 23-year-old had already ended the relationship with the man in November 2022 and she wanted to move in with her new boyfriend. The woman suffered serious injuries to her neck and upper body from the stab wounds. She could only be saved by immediate treatment in the hospital.
Weil her ex-partner called 911 and thereby prevented his former partner from dying, according to the public prosecutor’s office he is not charged with attempted murder but with dangerous bodily harm. The accused has been in custody since January 5th. He had a relevant criminal record and had not given any information on the charge, it said. The Dresden Regional Court will now decide whether the charges will be admitted.