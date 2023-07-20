Home » After eight months of freezing, toll prices rise
Despite the fact that the value of the increase is still unknown, the Ministry of Transportation announced that toll prices will begin to rise in the coming weeks, due to the tragedy in Quetame, Cundinamarca.

William Camargo, Minister of Transportation, assured for the national media that this increase is intended to adjust the budget: “This measure has to be restored, we already have it planned with the Treasury. There is no date yet, but we need those resources for other State needs. The payment was frozen for eight months, but that money must be collected and to the extent that the indicators improve, in the coming months the toll rates must be restored to normal conditions.

For its part, the Autopistas de Café Concession indicated that they await more information from the Ministry of Transportation for the routes that comprise the Coffee Region: “The Ministry of Transportation is the one that defines the toll rates, not the concessions. So we as a concessionaire have neither voice nor power to define or rates, nor know if they are increased or lowered”.

