After four and a half months: the elevator in the Erfurt train station should work again at the end of May

After months of renovation, Deutsche Bahn promises that its station elevator in Erfurt on platforms 9 and 10 will be operational again by the end of May. According to Bahn, the elevator was closed for repair work on January 9th.

Then the next station elevator comes

Only a short time later, the only elevator on the large central platform with tracks 3 to 8 will be taken out of service and replaced. According to the information, the elevator technology will then be replaced on this system. The work is scheduled to last until September 2023.

During the time without a lift, service staff should help travelers. According to Deutsche Bahn, an additional service provider is available to travelers in Erfurt’s main train station every day in the early and late service, who operates the stairclimber and can help travelers with luggage or a stroller.

The railway also attached pictograms. These special stickers indicate that the escalators may not be used with heavy luggage, bicycles, prams and walking frames.

During elevator repairs: two serious accidents on the escalator

The stickers are intended in particular to draw attention to the risk of accidents. At the entrance to the escalators on platform 9/10, the instructions were clearly visible on the floor, Deutsche Bahn MDR THÜRINGEN announced.

During the repair work on the elevator, two serious accidents occurred on the escalator. In early April, an 84-year-old man fell down the escalator with his walker. The man later died of his injuries in hospital. Shortly thereafter, an 80-year-old woman fell and had to be taken to the hospital. According to the police, the companion of the same age who was standing in front of her lost her balance and fell on her.

