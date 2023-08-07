Home » After massive criticism from associations: Minister of Education corrects teacher poster
Bone of contention – this poster at the airport is now being corrected. Photo: Lichtgut/Max Kovalenko

The protest was successful: Minister of Education Theresa Schopper reacted and added two decisive words to the controversial poster advertising teachers at the airport.

The massive criticism from teachers’ and educational associations has had an effect: on Monday evening, the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Education announced that a controversial poster at Stuttgart Airport would be corrected. Instead of “Landed and not in the mood for work. Hooray! Do what you enjoy and become a teacher!” should now mean: “Landed and not at all interested in your current work? Hooray! Do what you enjoy and become a teacher”. As soon as possible, a corresponding sticker will be attached to the poster. The missing comma is obviously not corrected.

