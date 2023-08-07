Wang Lanxi Shares Experience at Chengdu Universiade Opening Ceremony: Remember to Laugh and Cheer!

Nanjing Tongxi player Wang Lanyi recently shared her experience of participating in the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade on social media. Wang uploaded a Vlog capturing her moments during the event and encouraged others to “remember to laugh and cheer!”

In the previous Chengdu Universiade Men’s Basketball 9-10 qualifying match, the Chinese team unfortunately suffered a defeat, losing 76-87 to Poland. The team ultimately ranked 10th in the tournament.

Wang Lanxi’s social media update is seen as a positive message amidst the disappointment of the Chinese basketball team’s performance. Her encouraging words remind fans to stay positive and continue supporting the athletes.

