Wang Lanxi Shares Experience at Chengdu Universiade Opening Ceremony: Remember to Laugh and Cheer!

Sports

by admin
Nanjing Tongxi player Wang Lanyi recently shared her experience of participating in the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade on social media. Wang uploaded a Vlog capturing her moments during the event and encouraged others to “remember to laugh and cheer!”

In the previous Chengdu Universiade Men’s Basketball 9-10 qualifying match, the Chinese team unfortunately suffered a defeat, losing 76-87 to Poland. The team ultimately ranked 10th in the tournament.

Wang Lanxi’s social media update is seen as a positive message amidst the disappointment of the Chinese basketball team’s performance. Her encouraging words remind fans to stay positive and continue supporting the athletes.

