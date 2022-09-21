Home News After monkeypox discovery in China, disease control experts warn ‘don’t touch foreigners’ skin’ – BBC News
Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has sparked controversy by warning the public not to have “direct skin-to-skin contact” with foreigners.

A day after the first case of monkeypox was detected in mainland China, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, sparked controversy by warning the public not to have “direct skin-to-skin contact” with foreigners.

The southwestern city of Chongqing found a monkeypox case on September 16. Wu Zunyou suggested on Weibo: “Don’t have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners.”

Some critics have dismissed the description as racist, and the post has now been disabled for commenting.

Wu Zunyou wrote on Weibo that his appeal was “to prevent possible monkeypox infection and as our daily healthy lifestyle.”

