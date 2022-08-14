Home News After Shanghai “evacuated overseas Chinese” from Hainan, let them be in public convenience in the bus | go to the toilet | Shanghai epidemic prevention and chaos | forced isolation
News

After Shanghai “evacuated overseas Chinese” from Hainan, let them be in public convenience in the bus | go to the toilet | Shanghai epidemic prevention and chaos | forced isolation

by admin
After Shanghai “evacuated overseas Chinese” from Hainan, let them be in public convenience in the bus | go to the toilet | Shanghai epidemic prevention and chaos | forced isolation

Beijing time:2022-08-13 05:00

[NTD, Beijing time, August 13, 2022]Hainan’s closure of the city to “harvest” tourists aroused public outrage, and many governments took the opportunity to hype charter flights to “evacuate overseas Chinese” to improve their “image”. However, after some Shanghai tourists withdrew, they were forcibly taken to public rental housing for isolation, and they were not allowed to go to the toilet on the road.

On August 12, an online video showed that people who returned to Shanghai from a chartered flight from Haikou were taken by bus to public rental housing for compulsory isolation. Passengers on the road asked to stop and use the toilet, but the epidemic prevention staff brought a bucket and placed it at the door of the car, asking the male and female passengers on the car to solve it on the spot.

Video shows the move sparking outrage. A man asked the epidemic prevention personnel to “come up and demonstrate”, and another female passenger asked, “What do you think of us? Be a pig?” Later, a male passenger at the door kicked the bucket out, and the epidemic prevention personnel were also arrested. Infuriated, he immediately told the driver to close the door.

Some passengers on the bus broke the news online that there were a total of 120 Shanghai tourists who were evacuated from Haikou, including the elderly and pregnant women. They did nucleic acid tests in Haikou for many days in a row, and finally returned to Shanghai after confirming negative results. As a result, these “low-risk personnel” were sent to the public rental house on Xiangda Road, Qingpu District for isolation, which was originally a place to isolate positive and close contacts. . These returnees are unacceptable.

See also  The hard core of the 40-year-olds, the anatomy of Italy that resists the vaccine

The revelation did not mention whether the quarantine was charged. However, pictures circulated on the Internet earlier showed that Shanghai required tourists withdrawing from Hainan to be quarantined for 3 days at their own expense.

A few days ago, the closure of the city of Sanya in Hainan caused tens of thousands of tourists to be trapped, and local restaurants and hotels raised their prices on the ground, attracting public opinion encirclement and suppression. Foreign officials also took the opportunity to join in, criticizing Sanya to improve their “image”. It is reported on the Internet that officials in Nanjing, Shanghai, Xi’an and other places have arranged charter flights to “humanely evacuated” local tourists from Hainan, and promoted the official door-to-door sales of air tickets, arrangements for pick-up and so on.

Authorities in Shanghai and Xi’an have previously been notorious for their brutal lockdowns. This “bucket convenience” incident has brought back the “glorious image” created by Shanghai through “evacuation of overseas Chinese”.

Also reported on the same daymultiple videosIt shows that Shanghai Oriental Fisherman’s Wharf suddenly ordered a closure for 48 hours because of the discovery of close contacts in the shopping mall. The panicked crowd in the shopping mall broke through the blockade and escaped the gate. There was a stampede at the scene, and many people were subsequently arrested.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Jing Zhongming/responsible editor: Xu Gengwen)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/12/a103501084.html

You may also like

Bomb under the Delizia bridge, 22 people evacuated:...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Air flights, triple-digit increases. The Rome-Paris and Rome-London...

Another 5 thousand euros for games Maria thinks...

3 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing yesterday,...

Weather forecast, up to mid-August thunderstorms over half...

The 1st World Vocational College Skills Competition World...

Opening of the padel field for a mid-August...

Lidia Ravera: “We like trapped mice, we ran...

Drought Relief and Grain Protection | Yueyang, Hunan:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy