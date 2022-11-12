From: China Industrial Network

Original title: Chongqing Dadukou District adjusted the high-risk areas of the epidemic after the adjustment, a total of 35 high-risk areas

On November 12, 2022, the Headquarters of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Dadukou District, Chongqing issued a notice: In accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” and “On Further Optimizing the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” According to the requirements of the “Notice on Scientific and Accurate Prevention and Control of Prevention and Control Measures”, combined with the needs of the current epidemic prevention and control work in Dadukou District, after the judgment of city and district experts and the research of the District Leading Group for New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control, it was decided that Dadukou should be Adjustments will be made to high-risk areas in the region, as follows:

3. Management measures

(1) Implement closure and control management, and strictly implement “stay-at-home, door-to-door service”, and all business premises will be suspended.

(2) Corresponding frequency nucleic acid testing will be carried out after the implementation of containment and control management. There will be no new infections for 5 consecutive days, and all personnel in the risk area on the 5th day will complete a round of nucleic acid screening negative, which will be reduced to a low-risk area.

(3) Carry out health monitoring every morning and afternoon.

(4) If it is really necessary to go out due to special circumstances such as medical treatment, closed-loop transfer is strictly implemented; disinfection and garbage classification and disposal are standardized.

(5) Follow-up control measures will be dynamically adjusted in real time according to the epidemic situation.

After this adjustment, there are 35 high-risk areas in Dadukou District.

(Headquarters reporter Wu Liming)