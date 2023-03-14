14.03.2023

When US President Joe Biden announced the AUKUS submarine deal on the 13th, he said he would talk to Xi Jinping soon. The U.S. national security adviser also offered the U.S. version of the possibility that Xi Jinping will speak to Volodymyr Zelensky.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) US President Joe Biden (Joe Biden) announced on Monday (March 13) a deal with the UK and Australiamajor submarine dealAfter detailing the details, he said he hoped to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon.

A few days ago, the media reported that the Australia-U.S.-U.K. Alliance (AUKUS), in order to strengthen the Indo-Pacific region’s ability to resist China,Nuclear powered submarines to be supplied to Australia。

On the 13th, when the leaders of the three countries of AUKUS met in San Diego, California, USA as planned, Biden revealed to the media that he would speak with Xi Jinping soon, but when the reporter asked him if he would reveal when the call would take place, he replied “no”. .

In mid-February, inChinese ‘spotting balloon’ flies over U.S. airspace, souring U.S.-China relationsAt that time, Biden expressed his hope to talk with Xi Jinping on this matter.

When discussing AUKUS last week, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also said that “the intense international competition (at this time) requires dialogue and diplomatic actions (to ease).” The United States hopes to re-establish regular contact with China. pipeline, while Biden hopes to speak to Xi Jinping at some point after China‘s annual two sessions end and the Chinese government resumes work.

In addition, Beijing has denounced AUKUS’s Australian submarine deal as aillegal nuclear proliferationBehavior.

Biden said on the 13th that this agreement will help stabilize the security of the Indo-Pacific region, and he is not worried that China will regard this as aggression: “I don’t think we are challenging anyone.”

Sullivan revealed that in the past 18 months, the United States “has communicated with China about AUKUS” and has also asked China about its intention to continuously upgrade military construction such as nuclear-powered submarines in the near future.

U.S. encourages Xi to speak to Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech at the press conference on the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian War in February



The Wall Street Journal reported on the 13th that Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the Russo-Ukrainian war.According to the report, the time of the call is likely to be atXi Jinping Visits Moscow Next Week, Meets Russian President Putin(Vladimir Putin) after.

In this regard, Sullivan revealed that Washington has been using public and private channels to encourage Xi Jinping to talk to Zelensky so that they can hear “other than the Russian side.”

But he also added that the Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed that Zelensky will speak to Xi Jinping.

