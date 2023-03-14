Home Business Lenovo Rescuer Y9000P “Extreme Edition” debuts: the highest configuration can reach RTX 4090 – yqqlm
Lenovo Rescuer Y9000P "Extreme Edition" debuts: the highest configuration can reach RTX 4090

Lenovo Rescuer Y9000P "Extreme Edition" debuts: the highest configuration can reach RTX 4090

Lenovo Savior Y9000P “Extreme Edition” debut: the highest configuration can reach RTX 4090

Today, Lenovo Savior officially announced the configuration parameters of the new Savior 2023 series, which includes a Y9000P “Extreme Edition” that debuted.

According to the official parameters,The Y9000P Extreme Edition will be equipped with an i9-13900HX processor and a maximum optional RTX 4090 graphics card, almost reaching the current upper limit in terms of performance.

However, beyond performance,There is no difference between the Supreme Edition and the standard version of Y9000P 2023, and the ID design is basically the same.

In terms of display, the Extreme Edition also uses a 16-inch display with a resolution of 2560*1600 and a refresh rate of 240Hz, with 500nits brightness and 100% sRGB wide color gamut and other features.

but,The Extreme Edition will be equipped with a 330W GaN power supply, which is more powerful than other products in the series.

In addition to the Y9000P Extreme Edition, the Lenovo Savior also announced two other new products of the Y series, as well as the core configuration parameters of the GeekPro G5000, as shown in the figure below.

Lenovo Savior Y9000P

