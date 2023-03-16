Home News Again and again standard goals – stationary balls as a new “weapon” at Dynamo Dresden
Again and again standard goals – stationary balls as a new "weapon" at Dynamo Dresden

Again and again standard goals – stationary balls as a new “weapon” at Dynamo Dresden

Rise on your own

But the SGD is not only happy about the new goal danger with standards, but also about the new fourth place in the table. Because this means at the current status: promotion relegation, since the second-placed Freiburg team are not allowed to be promoted as an U23 team. The return to the 2nd Bundesliga is possible again on your own.

Dynamo remains humble

The topic of advancement is still pushed away at the SGD – at least to the outside. “You can say that we’re on a roll. But we’re not already thinking about the last match day,” said Claudio Kammerknecht after the game against MSV. Knipping also emphasized that self-confidence grows with every victory, “but if you don’t continue, it doesn’t help”. There are still too many points to give for that.

Gift from the coach: free

A small reward for the current run was given by trainer Markus Anfang: a day off. “We want to bring in a break so that they do something different from the head,” said the coach. Otherwise, due to the English week, the team would be together twelve days in a row. Apparently you want to avoid a warehouse frenzy.

See also  Ball King Bailey: I have recovered well and the hospital also issued a statement saying that the current state has been "stabilized"_ICU

