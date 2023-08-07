Beihang University Vice President Zhang Guang Investigated: Speculations on Reasons and Connections

Title: Beihang University Vice President Sacked, Speculations Arise Surrounding the Investigation

Date: August 07, 2023

Beijing, China – Zhang Guang, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of Beihang University, has been sacked and is now being investigated, becoming the 31st high-ranking individual to face scrutiny in 2023. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision reported the allegations against Zhang, but the specific reasons have not been disclosed, leading to various speculations in the public domain.

Several reports suggest a potential connection between Beihang University and the rocket army case, while others believe Zhang’s downfall might be linked to technical flaws in the development of the C919 airliner.

Zhang Guang, born in October 1973, holds both a postgraduate and a doctoral degree in engineering. He joined Beihang University in January 2015 as an assistant to the president. During his tenure, he concurrently served as the general manager and chairman of Beihang Asset Management Co., Ltd. He was also appointed as the director of Xinzhi Motor Co., Ltd. in October 2017. Zhang became a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of Beihang University in January 2019. Prior to his investigation, Zhang held high-ranking positions within the university.

As Vice President, Zhang Guang was responsible for overseeing several key departments, including the Security Department, Logistics Support Office, Domestic Cooperation Office, University Hospital, among others. Beihang University, China‘s first aerospace institution of higher learning, is affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It is known for its strategic cooperation with national key enterprises in aviation, aerospace, engines, and ships. The university has played a prominent role in the development and launch of various types of aircraft in the country.

The timing of Zhang’s investigation coincides with the recent change in the Rocket Army’s commander and rumors suggesting a connection between the army and Beihang University. The self-media outlet “Yanming Shiping” claimed that Zhang Guang’s involvement in the Rocket Army nest case led to his termination. The report further alleged a close relationship between Beihang University and the Rocket Army’s strategic support force.

Furthermore, speculations have arisen regarding Zhang’s investigation in relation to the development of the C919 airliner. Reports indicate that the C919 encountered technical flaws, leading to the grounding of two flights in June. Beihang University, one of the institutions involved in the aircraft’s research and development, has faced criticism for its participation, potentially implicating Zhang Guang’s role.

Beihang University is one of China‘s “central-administered universities” and is recognized for its strong emphasis on cutting-edge technology research in the aerospace sector. Nonetheless, it should be noted that this investigation does not imply a direct culpability of the institution as a whole.

As the investigation continues, the public eagerly awaits further information regarding the specific allegations against Zhang Guang and the potential impact on the university’s future endeavors.

Disclaimer: This news article is based on the information available at the time of writing and may be subject to updates or revisions as more details emerge.

