Again! Indigenous communities blocked the Cerrejón railway

On the morning of this Saturday, May 27, it was learned that 11 indigenous communities blocked the railway at the height of Puerto Bolívar, La Guajira, where the train of the multinational Cerrejón passes. As it became known, they made this decision because they demand the inclusion of Judgment T-704 of 2016.

It should be remembered that in Judgment T-704 of 2016 the High Court suspended the plan of license environmental management that Cerrejón had obtained in its ‘Puerto Bolívar’ expansion process, and ordered a prior consultation with the Media Luna Dos de Uribia community.

With banners, hats and peaceful protests, the indigenous authorities demand to be repaired. “SOS, coal is killing us”, reads one of the billboards.

“We demand that our ancestral cemetery be repaired by all damages caused by the strong vibrations of the train”.