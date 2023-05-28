Anti-gang police in Meknes using the new technical weapon

Electronic flag – Meknes

Yesterday evening, Friday, May 26th, a police officer working in the anti-gang brigade in the security wilaya of Meknes was forced to use the “BOLAWRAP” alternative weapon system to neutralize the danger emanating from a 36-year-old with a criminal record, who was in an advanced state of anesthesia and exposed police officers. to a serious threat with the use of white weapons.

The police officers had caught the suspect at the level of the Riyadh neighborhood while he was in the act of threatening a person with the use of a white weapon, where he faced the security forces with violent resistance with a knife, forcing the police officer to use the alternative weapon device “BOLAWRAP” to control the matter completely and ward off the danger issued. about him.

The emergency use of this alternative device enabled the neutralization of the danger, in addition to achieving the required efficiency in the process of arresting the suspect and seizing the bladed weapon used in this attack.

The suspect was subjected to a measure of theoretical guard, subject to the judicial investigation, which is supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case.