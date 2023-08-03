Again more job seekers and vacancies

“If you look at the year 2019 before the pandemic, we still registered fewer job seekers than back then,” says Othmar Kraml, head of the AMS Wels.

Specifically, 3,586 job seekers were registered in Wels at the end of July – 421 more than in the previous year, but 315 fewer than in 2019. This means that there are still fewer job seekers than reported vacancies – their number has increased to 3,659.

Apprentices particularly wanted

At 2.8 percent, the unemployment rate in Grieskirchen is still one of the lowest in Austria. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 16.7 percent. The situation in Eferding is also very robust with 2.9 percent unemployed and an increase of 6.26 percent.

The need for apprentices is particularly high: in Grieskirchen there are 34 applicants for 212 vacant apprenticeship positions, and in Wels 113 young people were able to choose from 259 vacancies. “The regional job market is robust, there are more job offers than job seekers. So we can continue to make good offers,” says Kraml.

