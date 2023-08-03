“Impagnatiello emasculated”. Clandestine bets on violence in cells

Milan – A market of rich people “Clandestine Betting” behind very media-related cases, such as that of Alessandro Impagnatiello for example, the barman from Senago who has killed with 39 stab wounds his girlfriend Giulia Tramontano of 29, pregnant with her son Thiago and the fake news about his emasculation in jail that would have occurred at the hands of the other inmates. Fake news that went viral.

And more bets on beating in prison to Alessia Pifferithe mother who she let her little girl die of hunger and thirst Diana of 18 months or still on the possible violent treatment in prison meted out to Davide Fontanathe foodblogger banker turned model Carol Maltesi’s killer who were given ‘only’ (for the haters) 30 years.

Francesco Maisto, you are the guarantor of the prisoners of the Municipality of Milan, can you explain to us what it is about, what it is and how this betting phenomenon was born?

“It is a crime within the crime which the Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating with the help of the postal police. I cannot speak of the specific case, for example of Impagnatiello or other investigations covered by preliminary investigation secrecy because the files have now been opened, but the mechanism is as follows: false news spreads linked to an old heritage on “prison malpractice” and on this basis bets are opened that travel on the deep web. To be clear: from the spread studied at the table of these fakes that have a strong appeal on social network there is someone watching us, it is a complex criminal network, the investigators have the task of finding out who is behind it, who is composed of and how this network moves”.

We recall the case of mother Alessia Pifferi in which her defense was even threatened for having accepted the assignment. Is hate on the web and threats to lawyers a growing phenomenon due to social networks?

“More than anything else, they are a new phenomenon that has developed with social media, I don’t remember that lawyers have ever suffered attacks of this kind in the past, I don’t remember that death threats have ever arrived. It is specific that the lawyers who defend the murderers and other very serious crimes have always existed. All those who commit crimes have the right to be defended by a trusted lawyer or a public defender and there is no escaping this fixed point”.

How, then, do you explain this growing tide of hatred?

“There are two aspects that must be considered: the first is the increasingly poor perception and ever less respect for legality and the second aspect is the distrust of most people towards the quantity and quality of the sentence imposed, therefore of the work of judges. How many times do you hear, for example, that the amount of sentence inflicted on a person guilty of murder or another serious crime is too low? This, among other things, without knowing the legal mechanisms that lead to the determination the precise calculation of the years of sentence to be imposed”.

You speak of old legacies of the malpractice of “punishing prisoners“. Does he rule out that today there may be behaviors of revenge against the offenders?

“The perpetrators of these crimes, the murderers mentioned above, for example, precisely because of the dangerous circumstances, are placed in a protected prison area, isolated and supervised. A secure detention regime, mind you, does not mean that they are “pampered or privileged I therefore exclude that there may be such serious behaviors carried out by people who share, then at a later time, the spaces of detention “.