Against former manager of Emcaservicios del Cauca, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges – news

Julián Andrés Muñoz Imbachi would have used SGP resources to buy a high-end van for more than $230 million.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated Charges against the former manager of the Cauca Home Public Services Company (ESP) – Emcaservicios SA, Julián Andrés Muñoz Imbachi (2020-2022), for alleged irregularity in the use of income with specific destination.

Apparently the Former official bought a high-end van for $235,000,000 with resources from the General Participation System, one of the most important sources of financing for local investment, in sectors such as drinking water and basic sanitation that aim to contribute to improving the quality of life of the population.

With this possible behavior, Muñoz Imbachi was able to transgress the legal framework that regulates the needs towards which public resources should be focused with specific destination.

For the control entity “The acquisition of motor vehicles constitutes a general operating expense, in this case as expenses associated with the purchase of goods (…) necessary for the fulfillment of the assigned functions”, and therefore “They are not within the investment parameters of the resources of the General Participation System.”

The alleged conduct of the person being investigated was provisionally classified by the Cauca Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office as very serious as fraud.

The procedural subjects may present defenses and/or request or provide the evidence they consider necessary for their defense. In compliance with the separation of roles, the file will be forwarded to the competent trial office for the trial to proceed.