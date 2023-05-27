From Australia to Peru, via Barbados and Costa Rica, the 11 most beautiful campsites in the world.

Camping e glamping to practice sustainable tourism, in close contact with nature, without sacrificing comfort.

Look at the gallery with the wonderful images of the campsites in nature among the most beautiful in the world.

The numbers of en plein air tourism are constantly growing.

So why not experience this new style of holiday even outside the national borders, perhaps in the most beautiful campsites in the world? Why not cherish the dream of discovering distant and exotic destinations and experiencing them in their most authentic and wildest form? All without giving up comfort and cutting-edge services.

Costa Rica – Selina Jaco

“Jaco has something for everyone,” say the owners of Selina Jaco, and it’s easy to see why. This quiet Puntarenas site, directly on the beach is the kind of place where you can indulge your desire for a siesta, or feed your adrenaline-pumping side with days of rainforest quad biking, ziplining and big wave surfing. If something a little more discreet is on your mind, you can stay on site to go for a swim or sunbathe by the pool, try your hand at yoga sessions in the wellness area or treat yourself to a relaxing massage.

There are also a restaurant and a bar on the beach, which is located a short distance from the structure, to enjoy a swim at any time of day, play beach volleyball or attend silent raves on the sand with bare feet and dance the night away. For the more intellectual there is also a cinema hall!

Costa Rica – Selina Puerto Viejo

Have you ever thought about a mini vacation in the jungle? Selina Puerto Viejo is a true paradise, where you can completely relax and experience the sounds and flavors of Costa Rica: great reggae music, spicy Caribbean cuisine and unforgettable sunsets. The accommodation is in traditionally built tipis with handmade materials from nearby indigenous communities.

Daily life flows smoothly between the outdoor pool and the beach, where you can rent boards, take surf lessons – Puerto Viejo de Talamanca is famous for its surf beaches – or try your hand at snorkelling and paddle boarding. The coworking space has an excellent Wi-Fi connection; when it’s time to disconnect we go to yoga class!

Australia – Coonawarra Bush Holiday Park

An outdoor adventure among the vineyards north of Penola? Then the ideal choice is the Coonawarra Bush Holiday Park, a large and wild site with many accommodation solutions, as relaxing as they are remote.

The surrounding landscape and nature are truly wild, but harmless; you can serenely go in search of wallabies, kangaroos, echidnas and wombats: the creatures here have never been molested by humans, which makes them still peaceful in their interactions with passersby.

Among the more particular accommodations, in addition to the super-comfortable safari tents and bungalows, there is the fabulous Hex Bubbles geodesic dome, an open space with separate toilet equipped with all possible comforts, including a portable fridge, electric stove or wood (with firewood provided), wi-fi, patio, barbecue and garden equipment.

Australia – The Bower at Broulee

A private adult-only cabin tucked away in a natural forest…and yet with a supermarket, café, surf school and long sandy beach within easy walking distance…this is the rather tempting accommodation on offer at The Bower, in Illawong Nature Reserve, on the edge of the coastal town of Broulee.

Luxurious architect-designed spaces, each located in a secluded little corner for maximum privacy. The park has suffered extensive damage due to forest fires in recent years, but the owners, rather than throwing in the towel, have taken the opportunity to renovate and make everything even smarter and more avant-garde. Each module has a beautiful open plan layout with a seating area, full kitchen (with all sorts of appliances, including a dishwasher and coffee machine) and a luxurious bathroom. The structure blends cleverly with the outdoor area, which it has a covered seating area and a barbecue, il all surrounded by lovely tropical vegetation. The beds are comfortable, king size and with exclusive nightwear; the sleeping area is separated from the rest of the cabin by a Roman blind which can be opened or closed as desired. Towels, firewood, and breakfast are all included, and there’s both heat and air-conditioning.

Barbados – Camping Barbados East Coast

Barbados East Coast camping is all about the idea of wild camping amidst swaying coconut trees and spectacular views of the Atlantic breakers. This seven-acre site is a return to basics: it has large grass pitches and a shaded area for camping by the pond. The chill-out cabin offers an ocean view; alternatively, you can take a walk to the fishing village of Martins Bay (10 minutes’ walk).

They can be collected fresh produce, fruit and vegetables from a street stall which is nearby. There is also a village shop selling sweets and snacks, but a visit to the oceanside taverna at Martins Bay or the seaside restaurants and rum shops in pretty Bathsheba (10 minutes’ drive) is a must.

Guatemala – Selina Antigua

Surrounded by pink jacaranda trees and an expanse of rainbow buildings, this site offers stunning views of the Agua Volcano, just a 40-minute drive away for daylight or sunset hikes. The site organizes many activities: walking tours of the city, visits to the local market or tours of the local textile and coffee plantations. They are also offered excursions to the volcanoes Acatenango (one hour by car) or Pacaya (one hour and 20 minutes).

Whether it’s relaxing in a hammock in the garden pergola, salsa dancing at sunset in the on-site bar, or taking a lap or two in the outdoor swimming pool, there are plenty of friendly spots around the site. For those who have work to do, there is an equipped coworking space. The on-site restaurant prepares typical Guatemalan recipes to taste the local cuisine. Many food and beverage outlets within walking distance of the site, including cafes, restaurants and bars.

Messico – Selina Isla Mujeres

Selina Isla Mujeres, formerly known as PocNa, is the first ever hostel in Latin America. Located at the tip of the small island of Quintana Roo, 15 minutes by ferry from Cancunoverlooks the shores of the brilliant turquoise Caribbean Sea: a sort of paradise for swimmers and snorkelers. What to do to relax? Savor a mezcal cocktail at the bar or fish tacos at the restaurant, or a trip to the library in the coworking area.

And more: watch a film in the cinema room, participate in a group seminar in the outdoor playground or in the swimming pool for a dip in the fresh water. And if you were drawn to the island for legendary diving, the on-site IDC Scuba Instructor Certification Center is at your fingertips for safe diving.

Messico – Selina Puerto Escondido

Anyone who knows Puerto Escondido on Mexico’s Oaxacacoast is likely to be no stranger to a surfboard. Selina Puerto Escondido, right on the legendary Playa Zicatela, is iThe perfect place for surf lovers. Life in this cozy bohemian party town is super relaxed. And this is the atmosphere you will also find when you step out of your cozy tepee for two. Sunrise yoga sessions on the deck, Mexican breakfast at the restaurant, pool volleyball, all day surf school on the beach or mezcal cocktails at the bar. There’s also a comfortable and well-equipped coworking space with daily, weekly or monthly passes for those combining work and pleasure.

Even if the waves crashing on Zicatela Beach they are mesmerizing, if you can tear yourself away you will find the quieter and more swimming beaches of Carrizalillo and Puerto Angelito about 10 minutes away.

Namibia – Rooisand Desert Ranch

The Rooisand Desert Ranch team says that from here the stars seem closer. We could define the location as the “star farm” of Namibia. Stargazing and clear skies can easily be seen from the ranch, as the Gamsberg region is virtually free of light pollution and enjoys good weather year-round; to make it even easier, the Rooisand Observatory has one of the largest and most modern telescopes. On the other hand, Namibia is world famous for stargazing, with a low population density and a low rate of air and light pollution: here you will find breathtaking views from the sky.

Those not into astronomy (tsk) have an excellent selection of options to delve into by day, including walking trails to rock painting sites or hiking through the red dunes of the Namib Desert (Red Sands = Rooisand). Windhoek, Sossusvlei, Etosha Pan and Walvis Bay/Swakopmund are all easily accessible for self-guided adventures in the region and the Rooisand team arrange scenery, game drives and sunsets throughout the year. A few steps away, the city of Chausib can be visited. Rooisand is well set up for lazy days as well as stargazing nights, with a setting amid spectacular scenery; awnings and wind and braai for use by guests. On-site chefs are available to prepare meals in the restaurant; just make a reservation in advance!

Panama – Selina Red Frog

Set against a backdrop of mangrove-lined jungles and Caribbean beaches, Selina Red Frog is a bright, colorful and luxurious place to stay on beautiful Bastimentos Island, Panama. Located about a mile from the inviting shores of Red Frog Beach, this well-equipped spot has many amenities, including a movie theater, communal kitchen, restaurant, outdoor pool, and yoga classes. Live music is also a constant, creating a lively and relaxing atmosphere. Compared to other Bocas destinations, this site is more low-key: you have to find a little fiesta go as far as Bocas del Toro (10 minute crossing time) for reggaeton, soca and other Afro-Caribbean rhythms. Monkeys call through the forest as palm trees sway in the breeze. And now the big decision: will it be a day relaxing by the pool, taking advantage of all the surrounding nature, or a day at the beach in Red Frog?

Selina Red Frog also organizes a large selection of excursions and off-site activities, from locally guided treks through nearby national parks to trips to secret beaches.

Peru – Selina Mancora

Located right next to the beach, Selina Mancora has it an incredible oceanfront location and a completely relaxed atmosphere. It is a hub for surfers and eager outdoor enthusiasts relax in the sun, catch some waves or explore nearby bays and beaches. The Bijou lodges are in brightly colored tipis, with interiors decorated with simple wooden furniture and are right on the beach, sheltered by palm trees. Daily life flows between the pool and the waves and something is always happening. Surf lessons, yoga classes, live music after dark.

There is also coworking space, plus a children’s play area and cinema room. The seaside town of Mancora is just a 10-minute walk along the beach, with a lively selection of seafront cafes serving fresh seafood from the nearby pier, as well as pizzerias and burger bars. However, it’s just as easy to stay on-site and gather around a table in the palm-fringed Playground restaurant to chat with other guests and enjoy wholesome local fare.

