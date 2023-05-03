Against the theft to residences Metropolitan Police of Popayán launched a campaign – news

Using flyers, door-to-door and loudspeakers, it makes security recommendations against this crime.

The Metropolitan Police of Popayán, carries out campaigns to sensitize the community against theft to residences.

Inhabitants of different communes of the city and its metropolitan area, received advice from the uniformed officers to avoid being a victim of the “apartanteros”, raising awareness in the community of the need to prevent by avoiding leaving doors or windows open when leaving their homes.

These campaigns have been carried out through visits, through loudspeakers, by Radio Police Popayán 94.1 FM.

Likewise, flyers are being handed out at tourist sites, shopping malls, and churches to instruct the community against home burglaries.

security recommendations

• Install good quality locks on doors and windows.

• If you are going out, leave your residence under the care or recommended to a trusted person.

• Maintain permanent and fluid communication with family members and employees.

• Do not fall into the routine, be careful when you go out or when you get home, observe your surroundings.

• Do not give information to suspicious people, they can distract you so that others commit the theft.

• Observe the suspicious behavior of people, as well as the presence of motorcycles and vehicles, immediately inform the Police.

• Do not allow acquaintance with people you do not know who are interested in your schedules and activities.

• Fully identify whoever presents himself as a public official or service provider entity, if necessary request the presence of a uniformed Police patrol.

• Become part of the community programs led by the National Police (support networks, cooperation network, security fronts and citizen security schools).

The National Police urges the community to put these recommendations into practice and if in doubt, contact them through the 123 emergency line or with the unique number of the patrol car on your quadrant, in order to prevent unscrupulous people from entering residences with deceit or lies and affect their economic assets, said the commander of the Popayán Metropolitan Police, Colonel Jesús Enrique Quintero Rave.